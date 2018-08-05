Takeaway.com NV (EPA) (TKWY) PT Set at €71.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Takeaway.com NV (EPA) (AMS:TKWY) has been assigned a €71.50 ($84.12) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Takeaway.com NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Takeaway.com NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Takeaway.com NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Takeaway.com NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Takeaway.com NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.45 ($68.76).

