TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) Given a $150.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) has been assigned a $150.00 target price by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTWO. BidaskClub cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $138.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.30.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock traded up $10.17, reaching $123.41, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 7,964,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,714. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a one year low of $86.76 and a one year high of $130.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.59 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $4,531,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $39,100.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,414.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,613 shares of company stock worth $6,081,206. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $76,940,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 1,446.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 517,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,560,000 after purchasing an additional 483,646 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 172.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 510,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 323,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock by 11.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,124,000 after purchasing an additional 290,546 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock during the second quarter valued at about $30,842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

