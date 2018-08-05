Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TCMD. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.30.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:TCMD remained flat at $$50.84 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,418. The company has a market capitalization of $918.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.44. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $57.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William W. Burke sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $32,102.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,158.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $166,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,114.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,091 shares of company stock worth $6,219,806 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Read More: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.