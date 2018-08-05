Stifel Nicolaus Raises Generac (GNRC) Price Target to $56.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 price target on Generac and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.98.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.76. 701,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,233. Generac has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. Generac had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $494.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Generac will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 14,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $755,532.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,440.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,539,978.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,894,533 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $212,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $242,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.