Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give InterXion (INXN) a $74.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on InterXion (NYSE:INXN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on InterXion to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on InterXion from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded InterXion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded InterXion from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterXion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. InterXion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.18.

Shares of InterXion traded up $0.05, reaching $64.70, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 606,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 87.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. InterXion has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.19.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). InterXion had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that InterXion will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in InterXion by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in InterXion by 0.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,593,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in InterXion by 44.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 99,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,971 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in InterXion by 26.1% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InterXion in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

