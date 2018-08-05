Stamps.com (STMP) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STMP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.00.

Shares of Stamps.com traded down $18.65, hitting $261.45, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 407,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $285.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.01.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.58. Stamps.com had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $139.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,003. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $925,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,559.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,018,257 over the last 90 days. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,734,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stamps.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

