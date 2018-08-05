Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 935.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. Spark Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1134.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Spark Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spark Therapeutics opened at $73.77 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Spark Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $96.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ONCE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.24.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

