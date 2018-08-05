Southern National Banc. of Virginia (SONA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia traded down $0.10, hitting $17.41, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,066. The company has a market cap of $418.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 16.31%. equities analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,079,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 46,918 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 83,624 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 252,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 1st quarter worth about $3,292,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

