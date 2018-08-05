SouthCrest Financial Group (SCSG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and community-banking products and services. It is the parent company of four bank subsidiaries, Bank of Upson, The First National Bank of Polk County, Peachtree and Bank of Chickamauga. It offers various deposit products, consumer loans to individuals; commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, and professional organizations; and secured real estate loans, including residential and commercial construction loans, and first and second mortgage loans for the acquisition and improvement of personal residences. In addition, it provides traveler’s checks; brokerage services for stocks, bonds, mutual funds, IRA’s, 529 plans, retirement plans, certificates of deposit, and insurance products; and estate analysis, consultation, and estate and agency accounts, as well as non-profit agency services. The company is headquartered in Fayetteville, Georgia. “

SCSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SouthCrest Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. FIG Partners cut shares of SouthCrest Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market-perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

SouthCrest Financial Group opened at $10.60 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.29. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st.

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, construction and development, equipment and inventory, practice, and Georgia entertainment tax credit financing; construction to permanent, investment real estate, and acquisition and development loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

