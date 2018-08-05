Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Prospect Capital (PSEC) Share Price

Headlines about Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Prospect Capital earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.3111827478463 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. 680,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,587. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.51. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $162.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.08 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

