Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Stock Price

Press coverage about Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Adaptimmune Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.5403881527698 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics traded down $0.95, reaching $8.84, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 958,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.99. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.80% and a negative net margin of 191.14%. research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 171,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $2,310,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $232,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,100 shares of company stock worth $4,570,799 over the last three months. 26.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

