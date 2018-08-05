Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Resolute Energy (REN) Share Price

Press coverage about Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Resolute Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 50.0475702432157 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Resolute Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Resolute Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.11.

Resolute Energy stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 328,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,203. Resolute Energy has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $726.02 million, a P/E ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 3.35.

In other Resolute Energy news, Director James E. Duffy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $67,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas J. Sutton sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $1,845,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

