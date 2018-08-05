Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact FMC (FMC) Share Price

Media headlines about FMC (NYSE:FMC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. FMC earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 48.205735409673 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of research firms have commented on FMC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of FMC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Stephens raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.70 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

FMC opened at $87.79 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. FMC has a 52-week low of $72.73 and a 52-week high of $98.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. FMC had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that FMC will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 72,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $6,364,172.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,528,791.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $319,782.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

