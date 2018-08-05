Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Extra Space Storage (EXR) Share Price

Headlines about Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Extra Space Storage earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.8878767009644 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Extra Space Storage opened at $92.20 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $74.44 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $258.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.54.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $41,474.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,497 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,607.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $331,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,147.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,523 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,050,000 units and approximately 115 million square feet of rentable space.

