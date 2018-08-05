Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Sealed Air (SEE) Stock Price

News articles about Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sealed Air earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.4353294917947 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Sealed Air opened at $43.39 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $49.94.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 859.42% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.36%.

Sealed Air declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on Sealed Air and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

In related news, CFO William G. Stiehl sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $132,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,940.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth P. Chrisman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $315,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $897,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

