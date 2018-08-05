Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Share Price

News coverage about Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bancorpsouth Bank earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 47.6579537703758 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank traded down $0.40, hitting $33.20, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 305,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.37. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $214.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.20 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group set a $35.00 price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

