Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) Share Price

United Financial Bancorp traded down $0.23, reaching $17.41, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 58,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,670. The firm has a market cap of $899.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.69. United Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. United Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 8.45%. equities research analysts anticipate that United Financial Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. United Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other news, CEO William Hw Iv Crawford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bars sold 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $72,288.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,227.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,129 shares of company stock worth $1,440,148 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

