Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CAE (CAE) Stock Price

News stories about CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CAE earned a news impact score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the aerospace company an impact score of 45.9265423504309 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of CAE opened at $21.06 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . CAE has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

