Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO) Stock Price

Press coverage about Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco Water Resources ETF earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.3823674925733 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:PHO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.58. 114,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,754. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $31.82.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

