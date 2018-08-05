Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact ORBCOMM (ORBC) Stock Price

Press coverage about ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ORBCOMM earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.1266161759919 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ ORBC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $811.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.04.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $70.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that ORBCOMM will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $47,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $145,450. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government.

