Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Triple-S Management (GTS) Share Price

Media stories about Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Triple-S Management earned a coverage optimism score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.5488867626957 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on GTS shares. ValuEngine cut Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Triple-S Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE GTS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 454,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,365. Triple-S Management has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $609.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $763.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.