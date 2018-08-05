Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Comcast (CMCSA) Stock Price

Media coverage about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Comcast earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the cable giant an impact score of 45.0546267407343 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Comcast stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $164.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Comcast to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.96.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

