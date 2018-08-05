Sodastream International Ltd (SODA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sodastream International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. Sodastream International reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sodastream International will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $5.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sodastream International.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. Sodastream International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SODA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sodastream International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sodastream International from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Sodastream International from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sodastream International in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

SODA traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.36. 544,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.15. Sodastream International has a one year low of $57.12 and a one year high of $117.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Sodastream International in the first quarter worth about $30,488,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sodastream International by 9,333.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sodastream International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 844,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,072,000 after acquiring an additional 79,625 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Sodastream International during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,030,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Sodastream International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 692,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,612,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sodastream International Company Profile

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

