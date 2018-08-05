Smoke (SMOKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00

Smoke (CURRENCY:SMOKE) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Smoke has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Smoke was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoke token can currently be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smoke has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003484 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00393019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00193079 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000194 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013696 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Smoke Profile

Smoke’s total supply is 13,379,987 tokens. The official website for Smoke is www.smoke.network . Smoke’s official message board is medium.com/smokenetwork

Buying and Selling Smoke

Smoke can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoke directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smoke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

