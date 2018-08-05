Slothcoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SLOTH)

Slothcoin (CURRENCY:SLOTH) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Slothcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Slothcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $57.00 worth of Slothcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Slothcoin has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003492 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000424 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00387572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00192842 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000193 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Slothcoin Profile

Slothcoin’s official website is www.slothcoin.org

Slothcoin Coin Trading

Slothcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Slothcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Slothcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Slothcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

