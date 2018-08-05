SingularityNET Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0707 or 0.00001006 BTC on exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $38.18 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003468 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014229 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000430 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00392275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00193588 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000200 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000822 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, Binance, Ethfinex, BitForex, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

