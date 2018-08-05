SHIELD Price Tops $0.0155 on Major Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $9,531.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,942.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.44 or 0.05823678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $689.48 or 0.09977310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.01052074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.96 or 0.01620220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00235486 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.02518981 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00348554 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000456 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@SHIELDcurrency . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.