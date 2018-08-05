Shake Shack (SHAK) Shares Down 11.9% After Insider Selling

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) dropped 11.9% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $56.00 and last traded at $56.34. Approximately 4,948,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 409% from the average daily volume of 972,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.94.

Specifically, Director Jenna Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,045.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,403,136 shares of company stock valued at $85,982,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.84, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $265,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 27, 2017, it had 159 Shacks, including 90 domestic company-operated Shacks, 10 domestic licensed Shacks, and 59 international licensed Shacks.

