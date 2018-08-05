Sapiens International (SPNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Sapiens International to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sapiens International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sapiens International opened at $10.40 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.72 million, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.32. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Several analysts recently commented on SPNS shares. ValuEngine raised Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair lowered Sapiens International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.

