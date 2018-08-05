Sapiens International (SPNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Sapiens International to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter.
Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sapiens International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Sapiens International opened at $10.40 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.72 million, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.32. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.
About Sapiens International
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.
