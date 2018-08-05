SaluS Market Capitalization Hits $20.99 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, SaluS has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $20.99 million and approximately $58,649.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaluS coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.77 or 0.00299149 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SaluS alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00042117 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004310 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004712 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000698 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00064000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000785 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS (CRYPTO:SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,010,824 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto . The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.