Saia (SAIA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

Get Saia alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Saia from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Saia from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Saia has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.33.

SAIA stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.60. 258,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,937. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Saia has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $87.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Saia had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $428.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Saia will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Douglas Wayne Rockel sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $169,260.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denver Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 46,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.