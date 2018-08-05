SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.84) per share for the quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. On average, analysts expect SAGE Therapeutics to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE Therapeutics opened at $145.68 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. SAGE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $195.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 2.88.

In related news, Director James M. Frates sold 7,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.