RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Shares Down 1.2% on Analyst Downgrade

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) shares dropped 1.2% on Friday after Buckingham Research lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $6.00. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock. RR Donnelley & Sons traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 21,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 932,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered RR Donnelley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 478,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 211,075 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 588,656 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $410.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.46.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

