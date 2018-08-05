Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Williams Partners (WPZ)

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Williams Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Williams Partners in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on Williams Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Williams Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Williams Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Williams Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.74.

Williams Partners opened at $46.49 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. Williams Partners has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $46.81. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Williams Partners had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. research analysts forecast that Williams Partners will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Williams Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 221,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Partners by 27.5% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 241,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Partners in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 786,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Partners Company Profile

Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

