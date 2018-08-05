Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Williams Partners (WPZ)

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Williams Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Williams Partners in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on Williams Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Williams Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Williams Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Williams Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.74.
Williams Partners opened at $46.49 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. Williams Partners has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $46.81. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.65.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Williams Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 221,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Partners by 27.5% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 241,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Partners in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 786,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. 21.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Williams Partners Company Profile
Williams Partners L.P. operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, and West segments. The Northeast G&P segment engages in natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and NGL fractionation businesses in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.
Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.