Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $29.00 Price Target for SM Energy (SM)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $29.00 target price on SM Energy (NYSE:SM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SM. Williams Capital set a $38.00 price target on shares of SM Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SM Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of SM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.33. 2,067,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,437,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SM Energy by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions.

