Royal Bank of Canada Lowers STEP Energy Services (STEP) Price Target to C$15.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 72.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STEP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report on Monday, June 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reduced their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$17.25 to C$16.25 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.32.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Shares of STEP Energy Services opened at C$8.71 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$8.31 and a 52-week high of C$15.93.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. operates as an oilfield service company that provides fracturing and coiled tubing solutions in Canada and the United States. It applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.