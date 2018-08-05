Reviewing Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) & SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

26.5% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $488.23 million 4.70 $68.00 million $2.46 9.87 SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH $154.27 million 0.64 $440,000.00 $1.00 7.00

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher revenue and earnings than SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 12.60% 10.34% 2.45% SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH -0.65% -1.23% -0.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 3 3 0 0 1.50 SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus target price of $22.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.64%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Volatility and Risk

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers beats SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 490 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 37 years of experience in the outlet industry. Tanger Outlet Centers continue to attract more than 189 million shoppers annually.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel. Most of the Company's properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International, Inc. brands. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.sotherlyhotels.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.