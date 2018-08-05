Reviewing Mettler-Toledo International (MTD) & Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (BIO)

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE: MTD) and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BIO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mettler-Toledo International 13.52% 90.80% 19.33% Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock 34.32% 3.84% 2.67%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mettler-Toledo International and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mettler-Toledo International 0 9 2 0 2.18 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock 0 1 4 0 2.80

Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus target price of $624.10, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a consensus target price of $298.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.30%. Given Mettler-Toledo International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mettler-Toledo International is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Mettler-Toledo International has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mettler-Toledo International $2.73 billion 5.43 $375.97 million $17.57 33.39 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock $2.16 billion 4.31 $122.24 million $4.10 76.14

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock. Mettler-Toledo International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The company's industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Class A Common Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

