Republic Services (RSG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Republic Services posted mixed second-quarter 2018 results, with earnings meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the same. The company continues to grow internally through long-term contracts for the collection, recycling and disposal of solid waste materials. The company is focused on increasing its operational efficiency by shifting to compressed natural gas collection vehicles and converting rear-loading trucks to automated-side loaders, thereby reducing its cost and improve profitability. The company outperformed its industry in the past year. It has a consistent record of rewarding its shareholders. However, operation in a competitive solid waste industry continues to hurt. Weak landfill pricing is likely to weigh on its margins and earnings. The company’s revenues are highly seasonal in nature. A debt-laden balance sheet is a major concern.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered Republic Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.14.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,228. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $73.31.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 173,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

