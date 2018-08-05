Renault SA (RNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Renault SA (EPA:RNO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €96.78 ($113.86).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNO. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Societe Generale set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th.

Get Renault alerts:

RNO stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €95.21 ($112.01). 909,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.