Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Director Sells $2,251,000.00 in Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Director David H. Hannah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $2,251,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a one year low of $68.46 and a one year high of $97.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,991,000 after purchasing an additional 96,847 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,563,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,324,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 885,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,932,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 386,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.