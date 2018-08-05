Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.6% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,031,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,447,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 502,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,688 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 164,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 207,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.45.

NYSE BMY opened at $59.16 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

