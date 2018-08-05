Quotient (QTNT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect Quotient to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. On average, analysts expect Quotient to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Quotient alerts:

Shares of Quotient opened at $7.60 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $375.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.94, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.92. Quotient has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $9.02.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 450,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,902,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.