Quanta Services Inc (PWR) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,257,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $209,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,305,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 23,616.0% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 901,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after buying an additional 897,408 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 38.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,617,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,547,000 after buying an additional 449,372 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6,386.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 424,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after buying an additional 417,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 123.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 750,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,053,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $73,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at $435,980.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PWR opened at $34.92 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

