QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Holdings Cut by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,469 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,014,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $610,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,241 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,676,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,962,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $253,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,810 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,584,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $357,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.91.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 16,082 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $852,989.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,421 shares of company stock worth $1,631,376. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM opened at $65.40 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $94.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

