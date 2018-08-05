Precipio (PRPO) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Precipio Inc (NASDAQ:PRPO) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 8,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,348,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precipio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 149.83% and a negative net margin of 1,166.16%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Precipio Inc (NASDAQ:PRPO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 764,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 3.88% of Precipio at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment.

