PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 442,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,299,000 after buying an additional 93,774 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 43,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Shares of PPG Industries opened at $110.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.36 and a 12 month high of $122.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

