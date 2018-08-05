Pluralsight Inc (PS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. 1,002,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,475. Pluralsight has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $29.84.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.83 million. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Gp, bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $847,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,554,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,544,000.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

