Phore Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.67 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $357,776.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phore has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00010875 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Nanex, CryptoBridge and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00064590 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000376 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002020 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000546 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 14,039,200 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, IDAX, Cryptopia and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

