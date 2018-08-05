PepsiCo (PEP) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.17

News coverage about PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PepsiCo earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.8760794455707 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

PepsiCo opened at $116.30 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

